Tyron Woodley Blasts “Hoe” Covington If Charges Filed Against Masvidal

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley had some things to say about his former rival Colby Covington.

Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a physical altercation outside of a Miami-area restaurant on Monday night. This occurred just weeks after their UFC 272 headliner in which Covington earned a unanimous decision win on the scorecards.

The bad blood between Covington and Masvidal has boiled even more since their UFC clash. Woodley has had his beef with Covington in the past, with the two exchanging words for years before finally competing in 2020.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Woodley addressed the Masvidal/Covington altercation and opined on whether or not Covington should seek legal action against Masvidal for the assault.

“Colby Covington’s a hoe if he’s trying to press charges on my dog,” Woodley said. “A fight’s a fight. You just fought him in a cage. If y’all still ain’t settled it by then, then shit might have to go again. It might be for free this time.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

Masvidal faces a felony battery charge for assaulting Covington earlier this week. No arrests were made on the night of the incident.

Masvidal and Woodley have been close friends for years and Masvidal supported Woodley in his two boxing matches with Jake Paul. Woodley would lose both matchups, with the latest coming via a violent knockout against Paul.

Woodley also came to the defense of Masvidal when Masvidal was involved in a similar altercation with Leon Edwards back in 2019. No charges were filed against Masvidal after attacking Edwards backstage following their fights at a UFC London event.

No charges have been filed against Masvidal for the recent altercation with Covington and we’ll continue to bring you the latest as the investigation continues.

