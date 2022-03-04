Tyson Fury Calls Recent Conor McGregor Banter “A Publicity Stunt”

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury says his recent back-and-forth with Conor McGregor on social media wasn’t what most think it was.

McGregor and Fury recently went at it on social media after Fury posted a message of support for McGregor’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two engaged in a bit of a roast fest on social media, and it seemed that there was genuine animosity between the two stars.

Fury will face Dillian Whyte in what he claims will be his last professional boxing match. He intends on still remaining active afterward for crossover fights and a potential bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

During his pre-fight press conference for his matchup with Whyte, Fury cleared the air on his apparent beef with McGregor.

“Bit of a publicity stunt. Super Bowl weekend, all eyes on us,” Fury said.

Fury went on to clarify that he feels there’s no genuine hatred between him and McGregor.

“Beef? Man’s 10 stone. I’m 20 stone, behave yourselves. Only beef we would have is me eating him in a beef sandwich.”

McGregor is preparing for a return to the Octagon later this year against a to-be-named opponent. He has hinted that he will get a lightweight title shot upon his return to the UFC.

Fury and McGregor are arguably two of the most popular combat sports figures today but are also known for their attempts at mental warfare. Yet, it appears that Fury doesn’t hold any genuine dislike for McGregor.

What do you make of Tyson Fury’s reflections on his Twitter banter with Conor McGregor?