Fury Sends Encouraging Message To Aspinall Ahead Of UFC London

Ahead of Tom Aspinall’s upcoming UFC London main event, boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has sent him a motivational message.

This Saturday, Tom Aspinall faces Alexander Volkov at UFC London. Aspinall (11-2) possesses a strong record leading up to his match with the 6 foot 7 “Drago.” Additionally, none of his professional fights have gone to a decision.

At just 28 years of age, the English fighter has racked up nothing but nasty early-round submissions and knockouts. Aspinall’s last seven, back-to-back victories mostly ended in TKOs, one including a leg injury when he fought with Cage Warriors.

In his last dominant performance, he ended Sergey Spivak with a vicious combo of punches and elbows.

Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivak at UFC Fight Night 191, Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Clearly, Aspinall is capable of destroying his opponents, but in case he needs some extra encouragement, WBC Champion Tyson Fury, who defends his title again next month, wished his friend good luck and clear instructions on how to deal with Volkov.

“Hey Tyson Fury, here. I just want to wish my buddy Tom Aspinall all the best in his upcoming UFC heavyweight fight. Good luck, Tom. Do the business. Smash his face in. Get up there, my boy, all the way to the mother(beep) bank, man, do it.”

Having “The Gypsy King” offer words of encouragement before a big fight carries some world champion weight to it. And it may be necessary as Aspinall faces an opponent with a very experienced career.

Russian-born Alexander Volkov has accumulated 22 knockouts in his 34 wins. His most recent fight was a loss to the #1 heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane.

Both fighters enter their match with a win, but can Volkov end Aspinall’s devastating seven-fight win streak, or will Aspinall “smash his face in” and continue on his path of victory?

What are your thoughts on Tyson Fury’s message to Tom Aspinall?