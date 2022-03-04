UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

The UFC 272 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 272 takes place Saturday, March 5, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature an epic grudge match between former best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The trash talk has been at a fever pitch this fight week, and it reached a boiling point tonight during the pre-fight press conference.

Below, you can find some of the most memorable moments from today’s UFC 272 pre-fight press conference.

Memorable Moments

Jorge & Colby are a little preoccupied for questions right now 🤬



[ #UFC272 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/A6HVDURxXf ] pic.twitter.com/ULS7wYOroW — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2022

Extended Highlights & Face-Off

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 272 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right down below!