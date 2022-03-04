Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeNewsUFC News

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC Poster
UFC 272 Poster

The UFC 272 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 272 takes place Saturday, March 5, 2022, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature an epic grudge match between former best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The trash talk has been at a fever pitch this fight week, and it reached a boiling point tonight during the pre-fight press conference.

Below, you can find some of the most memorable moments from today’s UFC 272 pre-fight press conference.

Memorable Moments

Extended Highlights & Face-Off

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 272 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right down below!

Related Articles
Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC