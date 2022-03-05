UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Preview, Betting Odds, & Final Face-Offs

The UFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins have wrapped up, and we have the full preview for tomorrow night’s action-packed pay-per-view below!

Tomorrow night, UFC 272 comes at you live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early preliminary card will begin at 6:00 PM, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card at 8:00 PM, and the pay-per-view starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Three of our staff members have provided their picks and breakdowns for the main card, and the official weigh-ins were conducted earlier today, with every fighter making weight.

The main event tomorrow night will feature Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally settling their rivalry for the world to see. You can catch up on our Colby Covington archives right here and the Jorge Masvidal archives here to get up to speed on all the dirt dished out ahead of tomorrow’s showdown.

The co-main event will feature Rafael dos Anjos taking on Renato Moicano on short notice. If you missed all the drama leading up to this replacement bout being set, you can get up to speed on our RDA archives here.

Additionally, Bryce Mitchell will take part in the biggest fight of his career when he goes up against elite striker and tested veteran Edson Barboza. Mitchell’s pre-fight rhetoric in many ways overshadowed the intrigue of such a great contest. If you missed all the hoopla surrounding Mitchell’s political views and some of the public reaction to them, you’ll want to do some reading up on our Bryce Mitchell archives here.

Also, aside from the main event, there is another ex-teammate grudge match that may be flying under the radar, that between Mariya Agapova and Maryna Moroz. You can get caught up on the intense background story between these former teammates right here.

For a look into every fight on tomorrow’s UFC 272 card, you can check out the UFC’s official fight-by-fight preview right here.

Below, you can peep the full card tomorrow through every final faceoff, along with the current betting odds for each fight via 5Dimes.

Dustin Jacoby (-190) vs Michael Oleksiejczuk (+175)

Devonte Smith (-142) vs Ludovit Klein (+132)

Tim Elliott (+190) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (-210)

Brian Kelleher (+635) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (-800)

Maryna Moroz (+164) vs Mariya Agapova (-174)

Nicolae Negumereanu (+127) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (-137)

Marina Rodriguez (-250) vs Yan Xiaonan (+230)

Jalin Turner (-145) vs Jamie Mullarkey (+135)

Sergey Spivak (-178) vs. Greg Hardy (+167)

Kevin Holland (-325) vs. Alex Oliveira (+295)

Edson Barboza (+137) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-147)

Rafael dos Anjos (-157) vs. Renato Moicano (+147)

Colby Covington (-330) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+300)

