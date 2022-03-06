UFC 272 Results & Highlights: Covington Outworks Masvidal

UFC 272 took place tonight, and you can find all the results and highlights from the card right here!

UFC 272 took place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, March 5, 2022. The main event featured Colby Covington taking on Jorge Masvidal in arguably the biggest grudge match the promotion has ever seen. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos took on Renato Moicano in a 160 lbs. catchweight bout. Also on the lineup was ranked featherweights Edson Barboza (#10) taking on Bryce Mitchell (#11).

Preliminary Card Highlights

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher

In the featured early prelims, highly touted bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov took on veteran Brian Kelleher. On the heels of a kick-heavy attack, Nurmagomedov would progressively lean on his grappling skills to take over the fight and eventually earn the rear-naked choke submission victory to move to 14-0.

Nurmagomedov stays undefeated!



Where have we heard that before? 🤔 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/ZLg4mEAGSh — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova

In a highly anticipated grudge match between two former training partners, Maryna Moroz took on Mariya Agapova. The grappling-heavy encounter saw Agapova survive a rear-naked choke in round one, before attempting the same on Moroz. In round two, Moroz dominated on the ground, landing heavy strikes from on top, before forcing Agapova to tap after sinking in an arm triangle.

LOCKS IN THE SUB 🔒



Maryna Moroz with the dominant finish to end it RD 2!



[ #UFC272 | Prelims are LIVE on E+ ] pic.twitter.com/ny7MJXjccI — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan

In a possible women’s strawweight title eliminator, #3 ranked Marina Rodriguez took on #4 ranked Yan Xiaonan. Round one saw both fighters exchange blistering strikes. An an illegal groin strike to Xiaonan saw a brief timeout, before the Chinese ended the round with a takedown. The fast pace continued in round two, with Xiaonan eating a massive right early on, before the duo battled against the fence. The fight remained razor-thin early in round three as both fighters traded vicious strikes, before a late rally from Rodriguez saw her land a series of head strikes and a knee.

Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey

In this matchup between two up-and-coming lightweights, Jalin Turner dominated throughout, ending the fight early in round two via TKO.

Main Card Highlights

Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy

Kicking off the main card was a heavyweight bout between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy. Hardy looked to be out of his element throughout the fight and had no answers for Spivak’s wrestling-heavy approach. Spivak took Hardy down repeatedly in the first and only round before eventually getting into full mount and winning via ground and pound. You can capture the closing moments of the fight below.

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira

Making his welterweight debut, Kevin Holland faced up against veteran Alex Oliveira in what was a wildly entertaining, albeit short bout. Both fighters exchanged big punches in round one, before Oliveira landed a huge takedown, took Holland’s back, and attempted a rear-naked choke. In round two, Holland dropped Oliveira early, then piled on the punches to gain an impressive TKO victory. You can capture the highlights below.

Kevin Holland wanted everyone to know he was fine 👍 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/VIlUzbiJMT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza

With a place in the division’s top-ten beckoning, Bryce Mitchell squared off with Edson Barboza in this featherweight bout. After sustaining heavy leg kicks early in round one, Mitchell dropped Barboza and later landed a takedown, before dominating the Brazilian from on top.

In round two, Mitchell landed another takedown early and spent the rest of the round out-grappling Barboza, while landing heavy ground and pound.

In round three, Mitchell took Barboza down once again. The Brazilian attempted an unlikely triangle, before Mitchell resumed dominant position, and proceeded to batter Barboza with vicious ground strikes.

You can capture the end of the fight below.

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano

The co-main event was an all-Brazilian, 160-pound catchweight affair between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano, who had taken the fight on short notice. Dos Anjos landed a takedown in round one and proceed to land heavy strikes from top position.

In round two, dos Anjos got the better of the striking exchanges, before landing a takedown and dominating from on top. Round three saw dos Anjos land a vicious head kick, sending Moicano to the canvas. Dos Anjos piled on some heavy ground and pound, as Moicano somehow hung on for dear life.

In round four, a visibly battered Moicano had some fleeting success in the striking exchanges, before dos Anjos took him down once again and landed brutal punches, which almost forced the ref to end the fight between rounds.

The final round largely stayed on the feet, with Moicano landing some brutal strikes towards to mark a thrilling finish to the bout. You can catch the end of the fight below.

Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal

In what was perhaps the biggest grudge match in UFC history, the main event saw Colby Covington take on Jorge Masvidal. Taken down early, Masvidal spent most of round one fending off Colby’s rear-naked choke attempts.

The second round saw Masvidal have some striking success before Covington took his back. The duo ended the round exchanging vicious strikes.

In round three, Colby got a takedown early and proceeded to land heavy ground and pound.

Round four saw Covington have increased success on the feet before Masvidal suddenly rocked Colby, sending him down on one knee.

In the final round, Covington smothered Masvidal from on top, ending the fight with some heavy ground and pound.

You can catch the highlights below.

Covington is a wizard on the mat 🤼‍♂️



STREAM #UFC272 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/6oZzS1vRgm pic.twitter.com/yxRC87t4UE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

25 minutes done and they're STILL ready to go 🤬 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/1dUpSKB4dS — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Below, you can view the quick results for tonight’s UFC 272 pay-per-view!

UFC 272 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 4:00 PM ET)

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission: R1, 3:15

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

UFC 272 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO: R2, 0:46

Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (27-29, 29-27×2)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission: R2, 3:27

UFC 272 Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 8:00 PM ET)

Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 59-45)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50 44)

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO: R2, 0.38

Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy via TKO (ground and pound) R1, 2:16