UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Results & Highlights

UFC 272 takes place tonight, and you can find all the results and highlights from the card right here!

UFC 272 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, March 5, 2022. The main event will feature Colby Covington taking on Jorge Masvidal in arguably the biggest grudge match the promotion has ever seen. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Renato Moicano in a 160 lbs. catchweight bout. Also on the lineup is ranked featherweights Edson Barboza (#10) taking on Bryce Mitchell (#11).

The event kicks off tonight at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, with the ESPN prelims beginning at 8:00. Finally, the main card tips off at 10:00 PM.

MMA News will have all the highlights for you later tonight on this page, and you can catch up on our preview of the event along with the final face-offs right here.

Below, you can view the full card for tonight’s UFC 272 pay-per-view!

UFC 272 Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 8:00 PM ET)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC 272 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner

Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz

UFC 272 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 4:00 PM ET)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk