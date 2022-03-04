UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Weigh-In Results, All Fighters On Target

The UFC 272 weigh-in results are in, and every single fighter was on target ahead of the Las Vegas pay-per-view.

Tomorrow night, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally turn talk into violence when they settle their feud once and for all in front of a worldwide audience. Both fighters made weight without issue, as did every other competitor on the card.

That includes co-main eventers Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano, who will be competing in a 160 lbs. catchweight bout in a short-notice bout. It also includes Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell, who will take the stage shortly before the two feature bouts of the evening.

Finally, you can view the full UFC 272 weigh-in results below.

UFC 272 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington (170.5) vs Jorge Masvidal (170.5)

Co-Main Event – Catchweight (160 lbs) Bout: Rafael Dos Anjos (160) vs Renato Moicano (160)

Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland (170) vs Alex Oliveira (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac (243.5) vs Greg Hardy (266)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN DEPORTES, 8:00 PM ET)

Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (156) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (116) vs Yan Xiaonan (116)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (206)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maryna Moroz (125.5) vs Mariya Agapova (126)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/ESPN FIGHT PASS)

Featherweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (145) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (146)

Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (126) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith (156) vs Ludovit Klein (156)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)