Curtis Blaydes, Chris Gutierrez Highlight UFC Columbus Bonuses

Headliner Curtis Blaydes and bantamweight Chris Gutierrez were among four post-fight bonus winners this weekend at UFC Columbus.

Blaydes and Gutierrez each earned $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their incredible knockouts during the card.

Blaydes earned a second-straight win by earning a violent knockout over Chris Daukaus in the UFC Columbus main event. To the surprise of many, Blaydes opted to rely heavily on his striking instead of his trademark wrestling skillset.

This proved to be a great move by Blaydes, who knocked down Daukaus with a clean right hand followed by a series of ground-and-pound strikes.

"𝙄 𝙖𝙞𝙣'𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝙄'𝙢 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙋𝙐𝙏 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣."



Curtis "Razor" Blaydes with a huge KO of Chris Daukaus #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/bZ1zjK5uOI — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) March 27, 2022

Blaydes called for a No. 1 contender bout against Stipe Miocic for his next outing. He has bounced back with two-straight wins following a disappointing loss to Derrick Lewis.

Earlier in the card, Gutierrez finished what was a close fight to that point with Batgerel Danaa with a wild spinning backfist midway through Round 2. He followed it up with some powerful elbow strikes to finish the fight.

Chris Gutierrez with the Spinning Back Fist finish pic.twitter.com/vwLA7cCmWs — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) March 26, 2022

Gutierrez has been on a tear in the UFC with six wins over his last seven fights. This was also his first finish of any kind since May 2020.

In the Fight of the Night, welterweights Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena delivered a toe-to-toe war for the Nationwide Arena faithful.

Both fighters had plenty of moments throughout the fight, but Barberena squeaked out a split decision win with a late flurry as the fight ended.

Despite the loss, the hometown hero Brown fought valiantly and he and Barberena each took home an extra $50k for their scrap. Brown trains down the street from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

Barberena has now won three of his last four fights and appears on track to a potentially great 2022.

Who do you want to see Curtis Blaydes fight next?