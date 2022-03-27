UFC Columbus Results & Highlights: Blaydes TKOs Daukaus

UFC Columbus took place tonight from the Columbus Nationwide Arena, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights.

Tonight’s main event featured top-10 heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus going at it in what many considered a classic grappler vs. striker bout. There were also two major fights in the men’s and women’s flyweight divisions. In the co-main event, Joanne Wood took on Alexa Grasso. There was also a potential title eliminator in the men’s 125 division between Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov.

Also on the main card, Matt Brown faced Bryan Barberena in what many considered the “People’s Main Event.” Additionally, welterweights Neil Magny and Max Griffin competed, as well as lightweights Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev.

You can view all the results and highlights of UFC Columbus below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Denis Tiuliulin

In this middleweight matchup, Russian Aliaskhab Khizriev rounded out a dominant grappling performance with a rear-naked choke victory in round three. Catch the end of the fight below.

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1507841172923813888

Chris Gutiérrez def. Batgerel Danaa

Batamweight Chris Gutiérrez made it seven wins in a row against Batgerel Danaa, earning victory via a stunning spinning backfist. Catch the end of the fight below.

Main Card Highlights

Marc Diakese def. Viacheslav Borshchev

The main card opener saw a lightweight matchup between Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev. In round one, Borshchev had some success on the feet, but Diakese dominated on the ground for much of the round. Round two saw Diakese resume his dominance on the ground. And it was more of the same in round three, with Diakese outgrappling Borshchev to secure a one-sided unanimous decision win. Catch the decision below.

Neil Magny def. Max Griffin

Welterweight Neil Magny equalled Georges St. Pierre’s record for most UFC welterweight wins with a split decision victory over Max Griffin. In round one, Griffin took the advantage after landing a huge knockdown. Round two saw some wild exchanges, with both men having success. In round three, Magny took Griffin’s back, landed a series of heavy strikes, and ended the round by dumping Griffin on his head. Catch the decision below.

👏 @NeilMagny ties legend GSP for most wins in UFC welterweight history with 19#UFCColumbus live on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/wtOa2ffdU0 — UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2022

Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov

New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France took on Askar Askarov in this flyweight top contender battle. Round one was all Askarov after he took the back of Kara-France and made several standing rear-naked choke attempts. Kara-France bounced back in round two, fending off Askarov’s grappling and almost put the Russian out with some heavy head strikes. In round three, Kara-France fended off a standing body triangle from Askarov, before having some sucess on the feet to earn a unanimous decision victory. Catch the highlights below.

Matt Brown def. Bryan Barberena

Bryan Barberena upset homecrowd favorite and Ohio native Matt Brown by earning a split decision victory in this welterweight instant classic. Brown landed a takedown early in round one, before both fighters enjoyed sucess on the feet. Round two was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing heavy elbows and strikes. And it was much of the same in round three, as Brown and Barberena kept up a fast pace, battering each other on the feet. Catch the highlights below.

Alexa Grasso def. Joanne Wood

Mexico’s Alexa Grasso made quick work of Joanne Wood in this women’s flyweight bout, earning a first-round victory via rear-naked choke. Catch the highlights below.

Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes made a strong case for a heavyweight title shot with a TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. Round one took place on the feet, with both men landing heavy early on. But after just 17 seconds in round two, Blaydes caught Daukaus with a vicious right, before finishing the job with some emphatic ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

UFC COLUMBUS MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 PM)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus via TKO: R2, 0.17

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso def. Joanne Wood via submission: R1, 3.57

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown via split decision (29-28×2, 29-28)

Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

UFC COLUMBUS PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4:00 PM ET)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Sara McMann def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutiérrez def. Batgerel Danaa via TKO: R2, 2.34

Middleweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission: R3, 1.58

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30x27x3)

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def. David Dvořák via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Featherweight Bout: Luis Saldaña def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28×3)