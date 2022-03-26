UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights

UFC Columbus takes place live tonight from the Columbus Nationwide Arena, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights.

Tonight’s main event features top-10 heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus going at it in what many consider a classic grappler vs. striker bout. There will also be two major fights in the men’s and women’s flyweight divisions. In the co-main event, Joanne Wood takes on Alexa Grasso. There will also be a potential title eliminator in the men’s 125 division when Kai Kara-France battles Askar Askarov.

Also on the main card, Matt Brown faces Bryan Barberena in what may very well be the “People’s Main Event.” Additionally, heavyweights Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik will compete, and kicking off the main card will be Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev.

You can view the full lineup for tonight’s UFC Columbus card below, with all the live results and highlights soon to come!

UFC COLUMBUS PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4:00 PM ET)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs Max Griffin

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Sara McMann vs Karol Rosa

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutiérrez vs Batgerel Danaa

Middleweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Denis Tiuliulin

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia vs Manon Fiorot

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau vs David Dvořák

Featherweight Bout: Luis Saldaña vs Bruno Souza

UFC COLUMBUS MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 PM)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso

Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena

Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik

Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese vs Viacheslav Borshchev