UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Weigh-In Results

The weigh-in results for UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus are in, and every fighter successfully made weight.

Tomorrow at UFC Columbus, top-10 heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus will compete in the main event. In the co-main, Joanne Wood takes on Alexa Grasso in a potential title eliminator in the women’s flyweight division.

Also on tap is what could be called the “people’s main event” when Matt Brown and Bryan Barberana compete in a can’t-miss scrap. There will also be another potential title eliminator when Askar Askarov faces Kai Kara-France. The winner of this bout could potentially meet the winner of the fourth fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo later this year.

Also in action will be Ilir Latifi taking on Aleksei Oleinik and Marc Diakiese battling Viacheslav Borshchev kicking off the main card.

The featured preliminary bout will feature Neil Magny taking on Max Griffin.

UFC Columbus takes place Saturday, March 26, from the Columbus’ Nationwide Arena. The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET, with the main card starting at 7:00 PM. The entire card will air on both ESPN and ESPN+.

You can find the full weigh-in results for UFC Columbus below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC COLUMBUS MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 PM)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (259) vs Chris Daukaus (243)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (125) vs Alexa Grasso (125)

Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown (170.5) vs Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (239.5) vs Aleksei Oleinik (246)

Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese (155) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170) vs Max Griffin (171)

UFC COLUMBUS PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4:00 PM ET)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Sara McMann (135) vs Karol Rosa (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutiérrez (135) vs Batgerel Danaa (136)

Middleweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev (185) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia (126) vs Manon Fiorot (125.5)

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (126) vs David Dvořák (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Luis Saldaña (145) vs Bruno Souza (144)

Which bout are you most looking forward to at UFC Columbus tomorrow?