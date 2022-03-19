UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights

UFC London takes place today from the O2 Arena, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights.

Tonight’s main event features Alexander Volkov taking on England’s own Tom Aspinall. In the co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to the featherweight division against the streaking Arnold Allen. Also on deck is the highly anticipated return of Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, who takes on Kazula Vargas.

Also on the main card, Jai Herbert takes on the undefeated Ilia Topuria, Molly McCann faces Luana Carolina, and Gunnar Nelson returns against Takashi Sato.

You can view the full lineup and viewing information for UFC London below.

UFC LONDON MAIN CARD (4:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker

Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas

Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria

UFC LONDON PRELIMINARY CARD (1:00 PM ET)

Featherweight Bout: Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig

Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev

Women’s Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden