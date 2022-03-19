UFC London Results & Highlights: Aspinall Submits Volkov

UFC London took place today from the O2 Arena, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights.

Tonight’s main event featured Alexander Volkov taking on England’s own Tom Aspinall. In the co-main event, Dan Hooker returned to the featherweight division against the streaking Arnold Allen. Also on deck was the highly anticipated return of Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, who took on Kazula Vargas.

Also on the main card, Jai Herbert faced off with undefeated Ilia Topuria, Molly McCann took on Luana Carolina, and Gunnar Nelson returned against Takashi Sato.

You can view all the UFC London highlights below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden

The first UFC event in the UK for over two years kicked off with a bang as local fighter Muhammad Mokaev made light work of Cody Durden, submitting the American via guillotine choke after just 58 seconds. Catch the finish below.

IN LESS THAN A MINUTE ⏰@muhammadmokaev wins his UFC debut at #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/dviMmC8LWY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov

In this light heavyweight bout, Scotland’s Paul Craig survived some savage ground and pound to pull off a come from behind win, submitting Nikita Krylov via triangle choke in round one. Catch the highlights below.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov

In this all-Russian heavyweight affair, Sergei Pavlovich made easy work of Shamil Abdurakhimov, earning a first-round TKO with some heavy ground and pound. Catch the end of the fight below.

Heavy hands INDEED 😤



Welcome back Sergei Pavlovich!



[ #UFCLondon | Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/07oFWCXgVr — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022

Makwan Amirkhani def. Mike Grundy

In this featherweight bout, Finland’s Makwan Amirkhani snapped a three-fight losing streak by submitting Englishman Mike Grundy with an anaconda choke in less than a minute. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert

The main card opener saw a lightweight matchup between local favorite Jai Herbert and Ilia Topuria. Herbert dropped Topuria early in round one with a vicious headkick, and had the better of the striking exchanges. But in round two, Topuria flipped the script by putting Herbet to sleep to earn his third-straight KO victory, before calling out Paddy Pimblett. Catch the highlights below.

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina

In this women’s flyweight bout, Liverpool’s Molly McCann defeated Luana Carolina with a contender for KO of the year. A wild round one saw McCann unload on Carolina mutiple times. In round two, McCann had more striking success, and dominated Carolina on the ground. In round three, Carolina came out on the offensive, but McCann landed a spectacular spinning elbow KO out of nowhere. Catch the highlights below.

Gunnar Nelson def. Takashi Sato

Gunnar Nelson dominated Takashi Sato in this grappling-heavy welterweight matchup. Round one saw Nelson take Sato’s back and land successive head strikes. It was more of the same in round two, with Nelson dominating Sato on the ground and taking his back again. In round three, Nelson took Sato’s back once more and spent much of the round attempting a submission finish. Catch the end of the fight below.

Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas

In this lightweight bout, Paddy Pimblett blew the roof off the O2 arena with a first-round submission of Kazula Vargas. Pimblett was caught early and taken down, but the Liverpudlian rebounded to take the back of Vargas and sink in a rear-naked choke. Catch the highlights below.

PADDY GETS IT DONE IN ONE 💥 #UFCLONDON pic.twitter.com/00bBwoNtTp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker

Local favorite Arnold Allen dominated Dan Hooker in this wild featherweight bout, earning a first-round TKO victory. Allen blitzed Hooker with a barrage of strikes early on. Hooker countered and dazed the Englishman, before Allen unloaded on the New Zealander once again, before the ref stepped in. Catch the highlights below.

Allen stunned Hooker then went OFF 😤 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/d3W64rNx30 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

9 straight for @ArnoldBFA, but none as big as this one 💪 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/3jX0DKqEn1 — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov

In the main event of the evening, Tom Aspinall showed why he’s a future heavyweight title contender with a first-round submisison of Alexander Volkov. The Englishman took Volkov down twice and dominated on the ground before cranking on a straight armlock to get the win, afterwards, call out Tai Tuivasa. Catch the highlights below.

The HW division has a serious problem on it's hands 😤 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/puNuF0Kcn2 — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022

UFC LONDON MAIN CARD (4:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov via submission: R1, 3.45

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker via TKO: R1, 2.33

Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas via submission: R1, 3:49

Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-26×3)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina via KO: R3, 1.52

Lightweight Bout: Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert via KO: R2, 1.07

UFC LONDON PRELIMINARY CARD (1:00 PM ET)

Featherweight Bout: Makwan Amirkhani def. Mike Grundy via submission: R1, 0.57

Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO: R1, 4.03

Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission: R1, 3.57

Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 29-27)

Women’s Strawweight: Cory McKenna def. Elise Reed via split decision: (27-30, 29-28×2)

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden via submission: R1, 0.58