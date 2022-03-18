UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Preview, Betting Odds, & Final Faceoffs

The UFC London ceremonial weigh-in has wrapped up, and the event is now less than 24 hours away!

All fighters made weight earlier today, so every bout will proceed as scheduled. Below, you can find the betting odds and final faceoffs of each competitor on the main card.

Jai Herbert (+350) vs. Ilia Topuria (-475)

Jai Herbert is 1-2 in the UFC but is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Kharma Worthy last October. His opponent, Ilia Topuria, is undefeated in the UFC at 11-0, most recently stopping grappling ace Ryan Hall via KO at UFC 264. Earlier this week, he was almost involved in another fight with none other than Paddy Pimblett, but now that he’s released some of that aggression, he can focus solely on Herbert tomorrow.

You can catch the final faceoff between Herbert and Topuria below.

155ers take center stage to open the #UFCLondon main card 🤩@JaiHerbert2 vs @TopuriaIlia



[ Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lo5i6focZ6 — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

Molly McCann (-130) vs. Luana Carolina (+110)

Molly McCann took home Fight of the Night in her last bout against Ji Yeon Kim last September in a winning effort. Now, she will be returning home to England to face Luano Carolina, who is coming off of two consecutive victories.

Check out the final faceoff of these two flyweights below.

The action continues with a bout at flyweight 💢@MeatballMolly vs Luana Carolina



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ftgaBHkGAy — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

Gunnar Nelson (-450) vs. Takashi Sato (+340)

Gunnar Nelson recently signed a new deal with the UFC, and first up for the veteran is Takashi Sato, who has lost two of his last three fights, including to Miguel Baeza last November via submission. Overall, Sato has a UFC record of 2-2. The veteran Nelson has also lost two of his last three fights, most recently defeating Alex Oliveira via submission at UFC 231.

Peep the faceoff between these two welterweight competitors below.

Paddy Pimblett (-490) vs. Kazula Vargas (+360)

Is Paddy Pimblett the next big star for the UFC? Or, as Kazula Vargas argues, is he overrated? We’ll get more answers about “The Baddy” in this bout after his scintillating UFC debut last year.

Check out the final faceoff of these two lightweights below.

This one has certified barnburner written ALL over it 🔥@TheUFCBaddy vs @KazulaVargasUFC



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/FgCiQCZYZl — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

Arnold Allen (-115) vs. Dan Hooker (-105)

In the co-main event, we have a fight pegged as nearly a pick-em when Arnold Allen faces Dan Hooker in Hooker’s return to featherweight. Allen is on an incredible 10-fight winning streak, with eight of those fights coming in the UFC. However, as far as Hooker is concerned, with a win here, he will have successfully snatched Allen’s win streak, thus having a nine-fight UFC winning streak of his own.

You can view the final faceoff of tomorrow night’s co-headliners below.

Alexander Volkov (EVEN) vs. Tom Aspinall (-120)

In the main event, Alexander Volkov embraces his role as the “heel” against England’s Tom Aspinall. This bout will be the biggest test of Aspinall’s career, which has yet to witness a stumble inside the UFC Octagon. Instead, it’s just been one finish after another. Will that trend continue tomorrow night in Aspinall’s first UFC main event?

Before we find out tomorrow night, you can catch the final faceoff of the two heavyweights below.

Tomorrow’s main event is going to bring the 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 💥@AlexDragoVolkov vs Tom Aspinall



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 4pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/pPfAc20uMe — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

You can view the full card and weigh-in results for UFC London right here.

UFC London comes to you from the O2 Arena Saturday, March 19, 2022. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ for US viewers and on UFC Fight Pass for viewers outside the United States. The preliminary card will begin at 1:00 PM ET, with the main card kicking off at 4:00 PM ET.

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for all the UFC London coverage tomorrow!