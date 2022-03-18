UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Weigh-In Results, All Fighters On Target

The UFC London weigh-ins are complete, and all fighters successfully made weight.

The UFC returns to London tomorrow (March 19) for a full slate of exciting matchups. In the main event, Tom Aspinall will face the stiffest test of his UFC career when he takes on the #6-ranked Alexander Volkov. A win for Aspinall (#11) could see him storm into the division’s top 5.

In the co-main event, Dan Hooker will return to featherweight when he faces the #7-ranked Arnold Allen, who is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak. Also on the main card, Paddy Pimblett will face Kazula Vargas, Gunnar Nelson takes on Takashi Sato, and Jai Herbert faces Ilia Topuria.

UFC London comes to you from the O2 Arena Saturday, March 19, 2022. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ for US viewers and on UFC Fight Pass for viewers outside the United States. The preliminary card will begin at 1PM ET, with the main card kicking off at 4 PM ET.

You can view the full lineup and weigh-in results for UFC London below and the live weigh-in show here.

UFC LONDON MAIN CARD

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (253) vs Tom Aspinall (252)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (146) vs Dan Hooker (145)

Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett (155) vs Kazula Vargas (155)

Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann (125) vs Luana Carolina (125)

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert (155) vs Ilia Topuria (156)

UFC LONDON PRELIMINARY CARD

Featherweight Bout: Mike Grundy (145) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205) vs Paul Craig (206)

Bantamweight Bout: Jack Shore (135) vs Timur Valiev (136)

Women’s Strawweight: Cory McKenna (115) vs Elise Reed (115)

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev (125) vs Cody Durden (126)

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for all the UFC London coverage tomorrow!