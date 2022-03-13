Song Yadong, Khalil Rountree Among Four UFC Vegas 50 Bonus Winners

UFC bantamweight prospect Song Yadong and light heavyweight Khalil Rountree earned $50k for their performances at UFC Vegas 50.

Yadong seized his moment in the UFC Vegas 50 co-headliner against former title challenger Marlon Moraes, knocking him out with a vicious uppercut in the first round. He has now won three straight and appears to be on the verge of a top 10 spot.

Check out Yadong’s violent knockout below.

Yadong is a protege of MMA legend Urijah Faber down at Team Alpha Male.

Yadong wasn’t the only one who shut the lights out on his opponent. Rountree overcame a slow start against Karl Roberson to blitz him with a barrage of strikes in Round 2.

Rountree landed a stiff body kick along with a series of hooks that sent Roberson collapsing to the canvas.

Rountree has now won back-to-back fights.

In one of the most miraculous in-fight comebacks in recent memory, UFC middleweight Cody Brundage survived a near TKO finish from Dalcha Lungiambula to choke him out with a guillotine. He sunk in the choke by allowing Lungiambula into his guard off of a takedown attempt.

The UFC Vegas 50 prelims began with a wild flying knee knockout by the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov against Tafon Nchukwi in his UFC debut.

A flying knee knockout to start #UFCVegas50 💥 pic.twitter.com/8n8kfZQfuf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 12, 2022

Murzakanov is a former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout and could be a light heavyweight to watch in 2022.

Yadong, Rountree, Brundage, and Murzakanov all cashed in a $50k post-fight bonus check and will look to continue their positive momentum later in 2022.

Who do you want to see Song Yadong fight next?