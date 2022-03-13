Sunday, March 13, 2022
Song Yadong, Khalil Rountree Among Four UFC Vegas 50 Bonus Winners

By Curtis Calhoun
Song Yadong, Khalil Rountree
UFC bantamweight prospect Song Yadong and light heavyweight Khalil Rountree earned $50k for their performances at UFC Vegas 50.

Yadong seized his moment in the UFC Vegas 50 co-headliner against former title challenger Marlon Moraes, knocking him out with a vicious uppercut in the first round. He has now won three straight and appears to be on the verge of a top 10 spot.

Check out Yadong’s violent knockout below.

Yadong is a protege of MMA legend Urijah Faber down at Team Alpha Male.

Yadong wasn’t the only one who shut the lights out on his opponent. Rountree overcame a slow start against Karl Roberson to blitz him with a barrage of strikes in Round 2.

Rountree landed a stiff body kick along with a series of hooks that sent Roberson collapsing to the canvas.

Rountree has now won back-to-back fights.

In one of the most miraculous in-fight comebacks in recent memory, UFC middleweight Cody Brundage survived a near TKO finish from Dalcha Lungiambula to choke him out with a guillotine. He sunk in the choke by allowing Lungiambula into his guard off of a takedown attempt.

The UFC Vegas 50 prelims began with a wild flying knee knockout by the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov against Tafon Nchukwi in his UFC debut.

Murzakanov is a former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout and could be a light heavyweight to watch in 2022.

Yadong, Rountree, Brundage, and Murzakanov all cashed in a $50k post-fight bonus check and will look to continue their positive momentum later in 2022.

Who do you want to see Song Yadong fight next?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
