UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-In Results, Odds & Faceoffs

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev have wrapped up, and we are all clear for the full slate of fights tomorrow.

UFC Vegas 50 takes place from inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. All fighters made weight, and below you can find the betting odds and preview of the main card fights along with the final faceoffs.

Thiago Santos (+410) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-575)

The main event features top-10 light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev going at it, with an opportunity for Santos to prove he’s still in the mix at the top of the division. For Ankalaev, it’s an opportunity to crack into the top 5 and make his biggest statement to the light heavyweight division thus far.

Thiago Santos was successful in his last main event when he defeated Johnny Walker via unanimous decision last October. For Ankalaev, this will be his first time headlining a UFC card. In the MMA News Top 100 Fighters of 2021 list, Santos came in at #50, with Ankalaev being placed nine spots ahead at #41.

Ankalaev has the potential of easily being ranked within the top 20 or higher on our 2022 list, and fights like this demonstrate just where a fighter is at this point in their career ascension.

Meanwhile, Santos can show that he is a proven KO legend and former title challenger for a reason and that he is being disrespected by oddsmakers and anyone else who is considering this fight to be Ankalaev’s coming-out party.

You can check out the face-off for Santos vs. Ankalaev below.

Marlon Moraes (+210) vs. Song Yadong (-260)

The co-main event will see former title challenger Marlon Moraes facing rising contender Song Yadong. Both fighters are ranked within the top 15 at bantamweight, with Mores at #10 and Yadong ranked at #14. The two are on completely different trajectories, though, with Moraes currently on a three-fight losing streak while the 24-year-old Yadong has won two straight and three of his last four.

Peep the face-off of the co-headliners down below.

Big time business in the BW division 💼@MMarlonMoraes vs @YadongSongMMA is set for tomorrow’s co main event 🔒



Sodiq Yusuff (-240) vs. Alex Caceres (+195)

Two more ranked fighters coming at you in this featherweight scrap featuring Sodiq Yusuff (#12) and Alex Caceres (#15). Last year, Yusuff did not even know if he would even fight again after a bout with COVID-19, but here he is, ready to bounce back from his first UFC loss to Arnold Allen last April.

To do so, he’ll need to hand “Bruce Leeroy” his first loss since 2019. Caceres is currently on the longest winning streak of his entire MMA career with five straight wins.

Win or lose, if Caceres has it his way, you’ll continue to see him for years to come until he makes 20 full years in the UFC.

On our year-end list last year, Yusuff ranked at #95 while Caceres did not place. Caceres will have an opportunity to show that this sudden surge is not temporary and that he belongs in the conversation with the very best fighters in the world.

Peep the face-offs between these two samurais below.

Khalil Rountree Jr. (+110) vs. Karl Roberson (-130)

Khalil Rountree will enter this bout coming off one of the more “clean yet controversial” tactics in recent memory in his TKO victory over Modestas Bukauskas last September. We’ll see if Rountree makes headlines again this time.

Roberson will need to guard every limb and stay keen to all of Rountree’s unpredictable attacks. If he gets his hand raised here, that would be his first win since 2019.

Check out the face-offs between these two below.

Drew Dober (-170) vs. Terrance McKinney (+150)

Terrance McKinney followed up his record-setting UFC debut with yet another stellar performance in his first-round submission over Fares Ziam just weeks ago at UFC Vegas 49. Riding hot, the 27-year-old lightweight has already set a timeline for when he’ll become UFC champion. But now he’ll meet his largest test in veteran Drew Dober, and he’ll do it on short notice.

Peep the face-off below.

Alex Pereira (-180) vs. Bruno Silva (+155)

Alex Pereira is the new hype train of the middleweight division. That distinction once belonged to Israel Adesanya. Adesanya lived up to the hype and then some, going on to win the UFC middleweight championship and being one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Now, Pereira wants to follow that same path to Adesanya, who Pereira believes wants no part of him after being knocked out by him in Glory Kickboxing years ago.

If Pereira’s path to the champion is to remain steady, the Brazilian will need to amass a winning streak. After a successful debut against Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268, Pereira now faces his second UFC challenge in the much more experienced, 22-6 Bruno Silva.

Peep the face-off below.

UFC Vegas 50 Weigh-In Results

You can view the full card and weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 50 along with the viewing information for tomorrow’s event below, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (136) vs Song Yadong (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs Alex Caceres (145)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree (205) vs Karl Roberson (203)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155) vs Terrance McKinney (156)

Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira (186) vs Bruno Silva (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169) vs AJ Fletcher (170)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Trevin Jones (135) vs Javid Basharat (136)

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs Kamuela Kirk (145)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Kris Moutinho (135) vs Guido Cannetti (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tafon Nchukwi (205.5) vs Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow for full coverage of UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev!