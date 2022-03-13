UFC Vegas 50 Results & Highlights: Ankalaev Decisions Santos

UFC Vegas 50 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas Nevada, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Tonight’s main event featured former title challenger Thiago Santos taking on surging light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main event saw another Brazilian who has competed for a UFC title before, Marlon Moraes, also face a rising star in 24-year-old Song Yadong. Also on the main card was ranked featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Alex Caceres.

Check out all the UFC Vegas 50 results and highlights below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Azamat Murzakanov def. Tafon Nchukwi

Light heavyweights Azamat Murzakanov and Tafon Nchukwi faced off in the opening bout of the evening. Making his UFC debut, Murzakanov was down on the cards after two rounds, before landing an impressive flying knee in the third to earn a TKO victory. Catch the end of the fight below.

A flying knee knockout to start #UFCVegas50 💥 pic.twitter.com/8n8kfZQfuf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 12, 2022

Guido Cannetti def. Kris Moutinho

Argentina’s Guido Cannetti made quick work of Kris Moutinho in this bantamweight bout. Much like he did in his previous outing against Sean O’Malley, Moutinho took heavy damage, but this time the ref stepped in to call off the fight just two minutes into round one, declaring a TKO victory for Canetti. Catch the end of the fight below.

Cody Brundage def. Dalcha Lungiambula

Cody Brundage pulled off an impressive come-from-behind win in this middleweight bout with Dalcha Lungiambula. After sustaining heavy damage throughout round one, Brundage locked in a guillotine choke to force a tap from Lungiambula, ending the fight in just under four minutes. Catch the end of the fight below.

Miranda Maverick def. Sabina Mazo

In this women’s flyweight bout, Miranda Maverick forced Sabina Mazo to tap in round two after sinking in a rear-naked choke. Catch the end of the fight below.

Damon Jackson def. Kamuela Kirk

Damon Jackson took on Kamuela Kirk in this featherweight bout. Jackson dominated in round one, and continued doing so in round two, before ending the fight with an arm triangle with just 18 seconds left in the round. Catch the end of the fight below.

Main Card Highlights

Alex Pereira def. Bruno Silva

The main card opener saw a much-awaited middleweight matchup between former K1 kickboxer Alex Pereira and his fellow Brazilian Bruno Silva. After being taken down briefly, Pereira ended round one unloading on Silva. In round two, Silva continued to hold his own on the feet against Pereira, with both men having success. Round three saw Pereira rock Silva multiple times, defend another takedown, and wrap up a dominant victory. Catch the end of the fight below.

Alex Pereira & Bruno Silva just left it all in the Octagon 🤜🤛 #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/OJVEyagbos — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

Drew Dober def. Terrance McKinney

In this lightweight bout, Drew Dober pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against surging prospect Terrance McKinney. McKinney came out of the gates fast and hard, almost putting Dober away with a flurry of ferocious strikes. Dober, however, weathered the storm and turned the tables on McKinney, earning a TKO victory in round one. Catch the highlights below.

Khalil Rountree def. Karl Roberson

Khalil Rountree made a statement against Karl Roberson in this light heavyweight clash. Round one saw both men throw heavy leather, with Rountree getting the better of the exchanges. In round two, Rountree dropped Roberson early and swarmed his opponent with a series of devastating strikes and kicks to earn a TKO victory. Catch the highlights below.

Sodiq Yusuff def. Alex Caceres

Nigeria’s Sodiq Yusuff marked his return to the Octagon with a convincing win against featherweight Alex Caceres. Yusuff got the better of the grappling exchanges in round one, before Caceres made a hopeful rear-naked choke attempt late on. Round two saw both fighters exchange heavy strikes, with Yusuff landing successive leg kicks that swept Caceres off his feet. In round three, Yusuff landed the more potent strikes to round out a unanimous decision win.

𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝙎𝙊𝘿𝙄𝙌@SuperSodiq locks in the UD victory after going the distance 🙌



[ #UFCVegas50 | We’re LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SaKzSTpfs4 — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes

Song Yadong announced himself as a future title contender in this bantamweight clash with Marlon Moraes. The Chinese proved too fast and explosive for former title challenger Moraes, landing a blistering uppercut to earn a KO victory in round one. Catch the highlights below.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos

In the main event of the evening, surging light heavyweight prospect Magomed Ankalaev took on Thiago Santos. A very cagey first round saw Ankalaev get the better of the few striking exchanges between the duo.

Both men remained tentative in round two, before Santos dropped Ankalaev late on, landing further strikes form on top. In round three, Ankalaev continued to pressure Santos, with both landing strikes, albeit sparingly.

The action continued in much the same vein in round four, before Ankalaev landed a take down late on. In the final round, Ankalaev controlled Santos against the fence, doing minimal damage, but enough to round out a unanimous decision victory. Catch the end of the fight below.

For the final time tonight we head to the judges.



Who takes the W? #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/ty4KsScfrT — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 48-47)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes via KO: R1, 2.06

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree def. Karl Roberson via TKO: R2, 0.25

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober def. Terrance McKinney via TKO: R1, 3:17

Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def. AJ Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson def. Kamuela Kirk via submission: R2, 4.42

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def. Sabina Mazo via submission: R2, 2:15

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage def. Dalcha Lungiambula via submission: R1, 3.41

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti def. Kris Moutinho via TKO: R1, 2:07

Light Heavyweight Bout: Azamat Murzakanov def. Tafon Nchukwi via TKO: R3, 0.44