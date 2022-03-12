UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 50 takes place live tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas Nevada, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Tonight’s main event features former title challenger Thiago Santos taking on surging light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main event sees another Brazilian who has competed for a UFC title before, Marlon Moraes, also facing a rising star when he takes on 24-year-old Song Yadong. Also on the main card will be ranked featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Alex Caceres competing in what is a strong candidate for potential Fight of the Night.

Be sure to check back here for all the highlights and live results from UFC Vegas 50. Below, you can view the full card and viewing information for tonight’s card.

MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres

Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree vs Karl Roberson

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs Terrance McKinney

Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight Bout: Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick

Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage

Bantamweight Bout: Kris Moutinho vs Guido Cannetti

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov