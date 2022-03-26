Urijah Faber Weighs In On Cody Garbrandt’s struggles

UFC veteran Urijah Faber has given his take on Cody Garbrandt‘s recent form and how the former champion could get back on track.

Faber has been out of competition since late 2019 when he lost to now interim UFC lightweight champion Petr Yan. The 42-year-old has since been working outside of the Octagon using his experience to help his peers in a coaching role at Team Alpha Male, including former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Faber was involved in preparing Garbrandt for his recent fight against Kai Kara-France at UFC 269, where the 30-year-old suffered a devastating 1st round TKO loss to the New Zealander. Garbrandt is now on a two-fight losing streak and looks a shadow of his former self.

Faber: Cody Garbrandt Is One Win Away From Building Momentum

Cody Garbrandt, Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Speaking to MMA Junkie on Cody Gabrandt’s recent form, Faberhad the following to say.

“Without going into the personal life of Cody, people don’t know what happens in people’s lives,” Faber said. “Some of those fights I feel like (they) were his fights to win, sometimes maybe not as focused.”

“I think it’s really just understanding that it needs to be an all-in attitude and the last camp he actually had an amazing camp, I got to see him, he was partially at our camp and partially out in New Jersey. He was super focused and on point and took everything really really serious, that’s all we need from him. He was fighting another world-class fighter.”

Faber continued by detailing how exactly the former UFC bantamweight champion could return to the top of the organization.

“He needs to go out and have his best performance, have some good luck on his side. It only takes one fight for Cody to get back on the right track and build off that momentum.

“He’s had his own battles, inside, outside the Octagon and that’s more his story to tell. Very young guy, the world’s his oyster if he gets right on the right track and makes it happen.”

Whether it is at flyweight or bantamweight, Faber still has belief in Garbrandt building some momentum and resurrecting his career. However, being on a losing streak, there will be a significant amount of pressure on the UFC star to avoid being cut.

There is a possibility still that we could see Faber back in action in what may well be a retirement fight against Cub Swanson. Swanson wants to drop to bantamweight to face the veteran in what he labelled as a fight to declare the real ‘King of Cali’.

Do you agree with what Urijah Faber had to say on Cody Garbrandt?