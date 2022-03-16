Major Update On Potential Kamaru Usman/Canelo Álvarez Clash

Canelo Álvarez’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is open to potentially negotiating a crossover match with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman teased the idea of a potential fight against Canelo in the leadup to his fight against Colby Covington at UFC 268. After defeating Covington for a second time, the interest in a matchup with Álvarez has remained afloat.

Álvarez is getting ready for his fight against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA super light heavyweight title on May 7 in Las Vegas. At the same time, he also hasn’t dismissed the idea of a big-money fight with Usman happening in the future.

During a recent appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn addressed the potential of a Usman vs. Canelo fight coming to fruition.

“He’s under contract with UFC, but if Dana White wants to do it, we’d love to discuss it,” Hearn said. (h/t Mirror)

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has already communicated his interest in a matchup with Álvarez. He went as far as predicting that Usman would defeat the boxing superstar inside of three rounds.

While Usman and Canelo’s respective management teams seem on board with the prospect of a fight, UFC President Dana White and his promotion could be a major hurdle. White has shut down the idea of a Usman vs. Canelo fight, although he has been known to change his mind on various topics.

Usman and Canelo are both considered at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings in their respective disciplines. Usman is likely to face Leon Edwards in the UFC later this year but may focus on a potential fight with Canelo with a win.

Do you think we’ll see Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Álvarez at some point?