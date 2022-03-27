Usman on Canelo: “What Would Happen If We Fought On The Street?”

The UFC‘s pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman is adamant he would be the victor against renowned boxing sensation Canelo Álvarez.

Without question, “The Nigerian Nightmare” climbed the UFC ladder in an emphatic fashion. Not only is he the P4P king, a title he took from Jon Jones who has not fought since 2020, but he is also the defending welterweight champion.

In his 20 wins, 9 of them are from savage TKO/KOs. One of which is considered by many to be the greatest KO of 2021 when he took out Masvidal with a clean right hand.

Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge at Masvidal at UFC 268, Photo Credit: Getty Images

UFC competition may be easy work for him so far, but the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world, Canelo Álvarez, may prove to be a different challenge—a challenge Usman feels he is prepared for.

For months now, Usman has teased the idea of a crossover match between him and Canelo. Usman truly believes the fight will make history in the realm of combat sports.

Not only that, Usman also believes he has what it takes to finish Canelo in the ring. And as the fighter with a wider range of skills, including Brazillian jiu-jitsu and wrestling, he is confident that a street fight would not go so well for Canelo, either.

“We’re fighters. We’re real fighters. What would happen if me and him was out there on the street? We’re real fighters. But they expect us to come in and participate in their sport, their art. So it is what it is. But at the end of the day, hey, I’m willing to step in there. I’ve got the cajones enough to step in there and do my thing,” Usman said in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Canelo’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is open to discussing the fight. However, Dana White has closed the door on the idea before it could even breach open.

Boxing/MMA crossovers have not proven successful in the past, as no MMA fighter has been able to make big waves in boxing and vice versa. Yet, the UFC welterweight champion is more than positive he can turn the tide and come out victorious against the four-belt champion, who accumulated a 65 percent KO rate in his 60 fight career.

Canelo Álvarez beat Sergey Kovalev for the WBO Light Heavyweight title, Photo Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty

If the fight comes to fruition, Usman will likely face the biggest challenge of his career. And if he wins, the spotlight of his boxing debut will put him well above his competitors.

How do you think a street fight between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Álvarez would turn out?