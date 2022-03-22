Kamaru Usman Reacts To Covington/Masvidal Brawl In Miami

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington allegedly got into a fistfight outside of a steakhouse in Miami, FL on Monday night. Covington had been dining with YouTube podcasters The Nelk Boys when he was confronted by Masvidal as he was leaving the restaurant.

No arrests were made following the incident and the investigation is ongoing by local police.

Hours after news of the incident broke, Usman gave his thoughts on his Twitter page and mocked his two former rivals.

This is not how we conduct our selves in this house 😤😤😒 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2022

“This is not how we conduct our selves in this house,” Usman tweeted.

Usman has referred to Masvidal and Covington as his “sons” after beating both of them twice. While both of his fights with Covington were closely contested, Usman earned a fifth-round TKO in their first fight followed by a unanimous decision win in their rematch.

Usman defeated Masvidal via a unanimous decision at UFC 251 in a short-notice clash before knocking him out in their rematch at UFC 261.

Usman later replied to a fan that alluded to the Masvidal/Covington brawl and promised “consequences” following the incident.

This is unacceptable. I will have a hard TALK with both when they get home 😤 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2022

“This is unacceptable,” Usman replied. “I will have a hard TALK with both when they get home.”

Usman is expected to defend his title against top contender Leon Edwards later this year. The UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter has also flirted with the idea of facing boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez in a crossover fight.

Covington recently defeated Masvidal in their grudge match at UFC 272 via a unanimous decision. He could be on the verge of a potential third fight with Usman while Masvidal is looking to snap a three-fight losing skid in his Octagon return.

