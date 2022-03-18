Usman To Covington: Don’t Expect To Cut The Line With A Poirier Win

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has informed Colby Covington not to expect a title shot with a win over Dustin Poirier.

Following his win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington took the chance to call out the former interim UFC lightweight champion in his post-fight interview, with ‘Chaos’ declaring that Poirier was next and that he will see him soon.

Poirier previously stated that he will never face the #1 ranked UFC welterweight contender inside the Octagon, as he’s against Covington making money off of his name. The 33-year-old even went as far as to say that if he was to fight Covington that they both would be going to jail, implying the fight would only materialize outside of professional practice.

Usman has now given his reaction to Covington’s callout of Poirier in an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

“I respect and I appreciate it in a different sense,” said Usman. “Yeah, he’s building himself. So, yes, of course, I understand that. And, of course, you’re making money. I understand and respect that.

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Image Credit: UFC.com

“But, on the flip side, don’t expect to cut the line when guys like Vicente Luque are in the division holding off everybody else; when Gilbert Burns is in the division beating up everyone else. So don’t expect to just jump the line because you built yourself outside, fighting guys that are not in the top of this weight division.”

All in all, appears that Poirier being naturally lightweight would affect Covington’s merit for a title shot with a win in the eyes of the UFC welterweight champion.

“So, yeah, I respect it. get your money, of course. We can only do this for a short time, so go ahead and get your money. But at the same time, don’t expect to cut these guys in the line,” said Usman.

There are plenty waiting in line for a shot at Usman, with two of those expected to clash at UFC 273 in Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev. Burns himself declared he is expecting a title shot with a win over the undefeated Swede.

Meanwhile, other welterweight contenders including Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad have mounted their own respected runs for a title shot in the division. Leon Edwards is expected to be next in line for a title shot; however, with Usman’s next defense of his belt set to go down this summer when he returns from injury.

Do you think Covington would be worthy of a third title shot with a win over Dustin Poirier?