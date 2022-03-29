Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Kamaru Usman Responds To McGregor’s Criticisms Of His Skillset

By Curtis Calhoun
Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has hit back at Conor McGregor after the Irish star downplayed his skillset.

McGregor is aiming for a welterweight title matchup with Usman for his return to the Octagon later this year. McGregor hasn’t competed since his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor referred to Usman as a “jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions”. Usman is the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter after three wins last year.

After getting word of McGregor’s attempts to discredit him, Usman responded in an interview with Sky Sports.

“You can ask [Gilbert] Burns how my ground and pound is and you can ask [Jorge] Masvidal how my sloppy boxing is,” Usman said. “Everybody is going to have their opinions and everybody is going to say certain things. When you step into the octagon with me, I am the judge, the jury, and the executioner inside there and I will do as I see fit.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman, Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images.

“People can hate that I’m not talking a bunch of trash and doing a bunch of b******t, but it is what is and they can hate all they want. When we step inside that octagon, I am the pound-for-pound king and each and every opponent will understand that.”

Usman will likely face Leon Edwards for his next welterweight title defense later this year, although nothing has been officially booked or announced. Usman is recovering from hand surgery that he underwent just months ago.

It’s unclear if Usman vs. McGregor will happen, but the back-and-forth between them continues to heat up over time.

How do you think a Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight would play out?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
