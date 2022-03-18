Usman Appears To React To McGregor Targeting Him For UFC Return

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has appeared to mock Conor McGregor‘s recent comments that he’s eying a showdown with him.

Usman is certain to face Leon Edwards next for his latest UFC welterweight title defense. UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that the Usman vs. Edwards rematch will take place later this year, with an official announcement appearing imminent.

McGregor is planning his Octagon return after nearly a year away recovering from a nasty leg break he suffered at UFC 264. He’s hinted at a move to welterweight for his next fight and has appeared to rule out a move back to lightweight.

McGregor is targeting a fight with Usman next and has called it the “fight to make at 170 pounds. He hasn’t fought at welterweight since he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

After getting word of McGregor’s plans, Usman appeared to mock the idea of a McGregor title shot on social media.

You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 😂😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

“You guys want a murder scene in the octagon”

He said he’s gonna do what???? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/trwKXrYYQx — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

“He said he’s gonna do what????” Usman tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that Usman and McGregor have gone at it from afar. Usman has previously expressed interest in a fight with McGregor and predicted that he would earn a finish. McGregor has also accused Usman of stealing his material amidst a potential boxing match with Canelo Alvarez.

McGregor has hinted at a title shot for his UFC return, and a fight with Usman could happen with White not ruling out McGregor getting another shot at gold next. In the meantime, Usman will look to keep his place atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound list after a flawless 2021.

Do you think Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor will happen this year?