Usman Offers To “Relinquish” BMF Title For Covington/Masvidal

Believing himself to be the rightful owner of the BMF title, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has offered to vacate the belt just for this weekend’s UFC 272 main event.

On Saturday, an animosity-fueled grudge match will reach the Octagon on the pay-per-view stage. Two-time undisputed title challengers Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington share the history and hatred to mark themselves as an apt pairing for a rare non-title PPV headliner.

Despite the absence of official gold, many have suggested a ceremonial strap should be on the line. In 2019, Masvidal took home the specially-created BMF belt following his victory over Nate Diaz.

With the title firmly slipping into the background, perhaps the only man keeping it relevant is Usman, who claimed ownership to BMF status after consecutive successes against “Gamebred.”

After some brought up the possibility of the belt being on the line this weekend, “The Nigerian Nightmare” took to Twitter to offer a generous loan of it for UFC 272.

I will relinquish the BMF Belt just for this fight #UFC272 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 4, 2022

The BMF Title Would Be The 5th Belt On The Line, According To Covington…

While to the eyes of most, Saturday’s event lacks the presence of UFC gold, Covington believes they’ll be as many as four at stake on fight night.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the topic of adding the BMF strap to the mix at UFC 272 came up. In response, “Chaos” branded it a fake belt and claimed he’ll be carrying four titles with him to the cage on March 5.

“I have a real title; he has a fake title. I could care less about his title. I have all the titles that matter: the people’s champion, America’s champion, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, and Miami’s title. So I’m gonna put ’em all on the line (at UFC 272) to show you why I’m the king of Miami.”

We can’t imagine Bruce Buffer will be including those titles in Covington’s pre-fight introduction…

