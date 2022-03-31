Usman’s Manager Acts Fast In Lobbying For McGregor Bout

Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz was quick to acknowledge the fact that he would be open to making the Conor McGregor bout.

McGregor is currently rehabbing his broken leg he sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July. For the longest time, he had been talking about getting a lightweight title shot in his return. However, just recently, he switched his tune as he now has called out Kamaru Usman for his return.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said to The MacLife. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.”

After the interview went out, Usman also chimed in saying he isn’t taking McGregor seriously, but his manager, Abdelaziz says he would be more than open to booking that fight after Usman faces Edwards.

“There is unfinished business with Leon Edwards, if Conor wants, Dana wants nothing will make me happier than seeing Kamaru put a hole in his head. @USMAN84kg @danawhite,” Abdelaziz wrote.

As Ali Abdelaziz says, Kamaru Usman is currently expected to rematch Leon Edwards, likely in the summer. Should he get past the Brit, perhaps the Conor McGregor bout would come to fruition, as it would be a huge payday and a massive fight, especially considering the Irishman would have the chance to become the first-ever three-weight UFC champion.

Do you think we will see Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor?