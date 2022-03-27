Archives: Bruce Buffer & Paul Heyman Have A Brock-Off (2015)

There aren’t many people walking the planet who can work a microphone better than Paul Heyman or Bruce Buffer. Both men put their skills to the test in announcing Brock Lesnar at some point, but those days are now over.

For Buffer, Lesnar hasn’t competed in the UFC since 2016, which means that the ring announcing icon did indeed introduce Lesnar one more time after the following story was published.

As for Heyman, he is now busy acting as special counsel for your tribal chief, Roman Reigns, who not unlike this article from seven years ago, is set to headline this year’s WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar. So Heyman is no longer “advocating” for “The Beast Incarnate” and former UFC champion.

But who introduces Brock Lesnar better: Paul Heyman or Bruce Buffer? You be the judge by checking out this story from seven years ago.

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 27, 2015, 3:56 PM]

On the latest edition of the “Heyman Hustle,” UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer does one final UFC-style Brock Lesnar introduction for old time’s sake.

Check out the video below to watch as Buffer does his UFC-style introduction for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion as his WWE on-air “advocate,” Paul Heyman joins in with his own Brock introduction.

Brock Lesnar, who recently announced his MMA retirement after revealing that he has signed a multi-year deal to remain in WWE, defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday’s WrestleMania 31 pay-per-view at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who did a better job at announcing Brock Lesnar? Paul Heyman or Bruce Buffer?