Archives: Paddy Pimblett Returns In Style At Cage Warriors 113 (2020)

Last night at UFC London, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett earned the submission finish over Kazula Vargas in front of the raucous crowd filling the O2 arena. Coincidentally, on this day two years ago, “The Baddy” made his triumphant return to competition after a two-year layoff following his loss to Soren Bak in 2018. Below, you can find our coverage of the significant occasion immediately after it happened.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 20, 2020 5:34 PM]

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Paddy Pimblett finally returned to the cage today (March 20) and he made the most of it.

Opening the main card of Cage Warriors 113 was a lightweight clash between Pimblett and Decky Dalton. After Donovan Desmae and Davide Martinez were pulled from the card, Dalton stepped up as a late replacement opponent. Dalton ended up being no match for Pimblett.

Early in the fight, Dalton slipped off a high kick attempt and Pimblett took full advantage. Pimblett’s top control was too much for Dalton and he rained down punches for the quick ground-and-pound finish.

The official Twitter account of Cage Warriors posted the finish, which you can see below.

A triumphant return for The Baddy, he picks up the TKO victory at #CW113 in Round 1 👌



What's next for Paddy?



— Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

