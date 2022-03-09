White Thinks Covington Violated “Man Code” With Pre-UFC 272 Trash Talk

UFC President Dana White believes welterweight contender Colby Covington violated “man code” with his pre-fight trash talk leading up to UFC 272.

This past weekend, Covington bounced back from his second loss to reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman in a fairly similar fashion to how he did the first time—a dominant main event victory.

While 2020 saw him do so in a fight night headliner with Tyron Woodley, Saturday’s event saw him take his bitter rivalry with former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal to the Octagon on the pay-per-view stage.

Across 25 minutes, “Chaos” implemented a grueling game plan that saw him tire out “Gamebred” with constant takedown attempts and an imposing wrestling game.

Following the win, Covington brought his usual antics to the microphone to call out another of his former teammates, Dustin Poirier.

With that callout, the event ended with the same trash-talking tone that had been evident all week.

While Covington’s random attacks on Brazil and the relatives of former opponent Usman showed he’s capable of creating controversy no matter the scenario, it was clear the build-up to UFC 272 would be more intense given the former interim champ’s history with Masvidal.

The lead-up to March 5 saw Covington make comments referring to Masvidal’s ex-wife and kids, something “Gamebred” criticized during a sit-down interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sport during fight week.

“He’s a coward. It just shows his character,” said Masvidal. “And then he’ll sit there after a fight and try and shake a hand, and tell them, ‘The UFC was gonna cut me so I had to talk about Brazil, I had to talk about your wife to drive up the pay-per-views,’ when in current history, (he’s had) some of the worst pay-per-view selling, period. He doesn’t sell pay-per-views.

“I’m happy to stick it to him in that regard, and show for the future generations to see that like, you don’t have to talk about people’s wives, religion, and kids to sell pay-per-views,” Masvidal added. “This is the only way people talk about him. You hardly ever hear people talking about Colby’s performance.”

While some love and cheer Covington’s persona on, Masvidal certainly isn’t alone in his assessment of the #1-ranked welterweight’s comments.

White Agrees With Masvidal’s Criticism

Having been a key figure at the top of the UFC tree since 2001, Dana White has seen his fair share of trash talk, controversial moments, and polarizing fighters. Despite that, even he thinks Covington often crosses the line.

During the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, the UFC president was asked whether he agrees, like Masvidal, that family is off-limits when it comes to pre-fight back and forth.

White responded by sharing the same sentiment as “Gamebred” did last week, suggesting Covington’s words had violated “man code.”

“I agree with that, too,” said White. “It’s called man code. You either have it or you don’t.”

It’s safe to say that no matter the opinion of many in the fanbase, Covington won’t be changing up his mindset anytime soon. That will especially be the case should he face long-time rival Poirier next.

While “The Diamond” has previously suggested the bout will never come to fruition, “Chaos” is clearly not giving up hope.

Do you agree with Dana White and Jorge Masvidal? Does some of Colby Covington’s trash talk cross the line?