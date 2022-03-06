White Touts Zhang Weili Rematch For Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s UFC Return

UFC President Dana White likes the idea of a rubber match between former UFC strawweight champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili.

Jędrzejczyk has been away from the Octagon for nearly two years since her first matchup with Weili at UFC 248. It was arguably the greatest fight in women’s MMA history as Weili earned a split-decision victory.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang

Despite the loss, many fans believed that Jędrzejczyk did enough to earn the win on the scorecards. Many believed that a rematch would take place eventually and it sounds like it could come to fruition later this year.

Jędrzejczyk held a guest fighter press conference at UFC 272. She hinted at her desire to fight Weili for her first fight back in the cage and attempt to settle the score between the former champions.

During his UFC 272 post-fight press conference, White was asked whether or not he liked the idea of booking the Jędrzejczyk/Weili rematch.

“Yeah, that’s the fight that makes sense,” White said.

Jędrzejczyk has previously touted the idea of a rematch with Weili and claimed that the UFC’s first-ever Chinese champion hasn’t been the same since their fight. Weili has lost back-to-back fights to Rose Namajunas and is looking to potentially earn another title shot down the line.

Jędrzejczyk has also suffered two losses to Namajunas but remains intent on reclaiming the UFC strawweight throne. Before her close loss to Weili, she earned dominant wins over Michelle Waterson and Tecia Torres.

