White Shares Pick If He Could Only Give One UFC London POTN Bonus

UFC President Dana White gave out nine post-fight bonus checks following UFC London, but UFC featherweight Arnold Allen stood out most to him.

White had a lot to choose from when it came to deciding who would get the post-fight bonus checks, so he opted to give out bonuses to the nine fighters who picked up finishes. This included Allen, who blitzed Dan Hooker in the opening seconds of the fight en route to a first-round TKO victory.

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker, UFC London

Allen seized his opportunity in the UFC London co-main event slot and has now won 11 in a row in his MMA career. His TKO of Hooker was his first stoppage victory since 2018 when he submitted Mads Burnell.

During his UFC London post-fight press conference, White tabbed Allen as his choice if he was forced to give out just one Performance of the Night bonus check.

“I’d have to go with Arnold,” White said. “He just beat the s**t out of f**ing Hooker, who just moved down a weight class to fight in a lower weight class, and he did it within seconds of the first round, it’s crazy.”

Allen wasn’t the only UK fighter who shocked the masses at UFC London. Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann all picked up massive wins on the main card.

Allen picked up four straight unanimous decision wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Nik Lentz, Gilbert Melendez, and Jordan Rinaldi before his stunning performance at UFC London. He used his post-fight interview to call out Calvin Kattar for a fight later this year.

Allen’s performance puts him right in the thick of things in the featherweight title picture. After drawing quite the reaction from his fellow UFC colleagues, he could face a top featherweight contender for his next UFC outing.

Who do you want to see Arnold Allen fight next?