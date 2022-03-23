Yaroslav Amosov Withdraws From Bellator 281, MVP Faces Storley

Bellator has booked an interim welterweight title bout between Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) and Logan Storley for Bellator 281 on May 13.

Page was originally supposed to face welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, but Amosov is staying in Ukraine to help defend his country against the Russian invasion.

Page earned a shot at the welterweight title after earning a split decision win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 267 last May. He has won six-straight fights since his second-round knockout defeat to Lima at Bellator 221.

After news broke of Amosov’s withdrawal, Bellator President Scott Coker addressed the Bellator faithful in a press release.

“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” Coker said. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Storley steps up to face Page after back-to-back wins over Neiman Gracie and Dante Schiro over the past year. His lone defeat in his MMA career came against Amosov in a controversial split decision at Bellator 252.

Storley, a former NCAA Division I wrestler, showcased his elite grappling in his most recent win over Gracie. He was able to stop Gracie’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and also land hard shots with his ground-and-pound.

It’s unclear when Amosov intends to return to the Bellator cage, but the promotion will look to book the Page/Storley winner against him later this year.

What is your prediction for Michael “Venom” Page vs. Logan Storley?