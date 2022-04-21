2022 PFL 1 Highlights: Collard Defeats Stephens In Absolute War

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League kicked off live tonight on ESPN, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

It was the light heavyweights and lightweights on display in tonight’s season premiere. In the main event, former UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens made his PFL debut against Clay Collard. In last year’s season premiere, Collard spoiled the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis with a unanimous decision victory. Did he do the same to another former UFC standout tonight?

In the co-main event, last year’s lightweight season winner Raush Manfio (15-3) took on Don Madge (10-3).

The featured light heavyweight bout consisted of another ex-UFC veteran, Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5) taking on Delan Monte (8-1).

Keep reading for the answers to all these questions via the highlights from tonight’s main card followed by the quick results!

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Natan Schulte

OAM body kicks looks to have hurt Natan!



Schulte Survives!#2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/1KlHcFKYyi — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

OAM body kicks looks to have hurt Natan!



Schulte Survives!#2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/1KlHcFKYyi — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Delan Monte

28 Second D'Arce Choke for @caradesapatojr!



6 Points and Shoeface is back on TOP of the light heavyweight division standings!#2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/VNPKQuXcEa — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

Raush Manfio def. Don Madge

IT'S ALL OVER!



Raush Manfio lands a BOMB in the 3rd round! 4 Points for Raush!#2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/hp3o1ZKbtX — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

After being down on the scorecards, @RaushManfio pulled off a MASSIVE 3rd round KO!



Knockout of the Night B2YB @budlight #2022PFL1 pic.twitter.com/8KIRdReV66 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

Clay Collard def. Jeremy Stephens

Collard & Stephens are trading shots in the center of the SmartCage! #2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/HE52r9MLuD — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

We go to the 3rd and final round NOW!#2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/dIzcgdglsy — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

30-27 on all the judges scorecards and Clay Collard moves on with 3 points in the lightweight standings!#2022PFL1 pic.twitter.com/S5JEUqBpMp — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 21, 2022

2022 PFL 1 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 PM ET)

Lightweight: Clay Collard def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (30x27x3)

Lightweight: Raush Manfio def. Don Madge via KO (strikes)

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Delan Monte via submission (D’Arce choke)

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Natan Schulte via split decision (29-28, 28-29-28, 29-28)

2022 PFL 1 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight: Emiliano Sordi vs. Corey HendrCory Hendricks def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (strikes): R2, 2:13

Lightweight: Alexander Martinez def. Stevie Ray via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Marthin Hamlet def. Teodoras Aukstuolis via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Light Heavyweight: Omari Akhmedov def. Viktor Pesta via KO (punch): R1, 1:25

Light Heavyweight: Rob Wilkinson def. Bruce Souto via TKO (strikes): R2, 0:46

Light Heavyweight Showcase: Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams via KO (knee): R3, 4:38

To learn more about the Professional Fighters League and their unique regular-season scoring system, you can visit their About page here.