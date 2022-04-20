2022 PFL 1: Collard vs. Stephens Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League kicks off live tonight on ESPN, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

It will be the light heavyweights and lightweights on display in tonight’s season premiere. In the main event, former UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens will make his PFL debut against Clay Collard. In last year’s season premiere, Collard spoiled the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis with a unanimous decision victory. Will he do the same to another former UFC standout tonight?

In the co-main event, last year’s lightweight season winner Raush Manfio (15-3) faces Don Madge (10-3).

The featured light heavyweight bout will consist of another ex-UFC veteran, Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5) taking on Delan Monte (8-1).

PFL’s 2022 season opener airs tonight, Wednesday, April 20. The preliminary card begins at 6:00 PM ET exclusively on ESPN+, with the main card also airing on ESPN at 9:00 PM ET.

You can view the full 2022 PFL 1 card below along with the weigh-in results, courtesy of PFLMMA.com. Also, be sure to check back here tonight for the results and highlights from PFL 1 at the conclusion of the event.

2022 PFL 1 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 PM ET)

Lightweight: Clay Collard (155 lbs) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156 lbs)

Lightweight: Raush Manfio (156) vs. Don Madge (155.8)

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Junior (205.6 lbs) vs. Delan Monte (205 lbs)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (156 lbs) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.8 lbs)

2022 PFL 1 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:00 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight: Emiliano Sordi (205.4 lbs) vs. Corey Hendricks (205.8)

Lightweight: Alexander Martinez (156 lbs) vs. Stevie Ray (155.6 lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Marthin Hamlet (205.8 lbs) vs. Teodoras Aukštuolis (204.6 lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Omari Akhmedov (204.6 lbs) vs. Viktor Pešta (205.6 lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Rob Wilkinson (205 lbs) vs. Bruce Souto (204.6 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Showcase: Simeon Powell (205.8 lbs) vs. Clinton Williams (204.6 lbs)

To learn more about the Professional Fighters League and their unique regular-season scoring system, you can visit their About page here.