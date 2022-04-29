Friday, April 29, 2022
PFL 2 Results & Highlights: Cappelozza Caps Off 3 Main-Card KOs

By Clyde Aidoo
PFL‘s heavyweights and featherweights took center stage for their season debut tonight at PFL 2, and MMA News will bring you the highlights!

Tonight, PFL 2 took place from the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main event saw heavyweights Stuart Austin and last year’s championship winner Bruno Cappelozza battling it out.

In the co-main event, featherweights Lance Palmer and Chris Wade looked to get their 2022 seasons off on the right foot.

You can learn more about the PFL, its active roster, and its unique points system here. Below, you can find the highlights from tonight’s main card.

Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale

Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones

Brendan Loughnane def. Ryoji Kudo

Chris Wade def. Lance Palmer

Bruno Cappelozza def. Stuart Austin

PFL 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9:00 PM ET)

  • Bruno Cappelozza def. Stuart Austin via TKO (punches): R1 4:24
  • Chris Wade def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision: (30-27×2, 29-28)
  • Brendan Loughnane def. Ryoji Kudo via technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones via knockout: R1, 0:25
  • Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale via TKO (punches): R1, 3:20

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET]

  • Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (punches): R2, 0:59
  • Bubba Jenkins def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
  • Klidson Abreu def. Adam Keresh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)
  • Sheymon Moraes def. Boston Salmon via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
  • Alejandro Flores def. Saba Bolaghi via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
