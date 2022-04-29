PFL 2 Results & Highlights: Cappelozza Caps Off 3 Main-Card KOs

PFL‘s heavyweights and featherweights took center stage for their season debut tonight at PFL 2, and MMA News will bring you the highlights!

Tonight, PFL 2 took place from the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main event saw heavyweights Stuart Austin and last year’s championship winner Bruno Cappelozza battling it out.

In the co-main event, featherweights Lance Palmer and Chris Wade looked to get their 2022 seasons off on the right foot.

You can learn more about the PFL, its active roster, and its unique points system here. Below, you can find the highlights from tonight’s main card.

Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale

Quick 6! Ground and Pound finish for Denis Goltsov!#2022PFL2 LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/CXIgvEy1lZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones

WOAH! Renan Ferreira crushes Jamelle Jones in 25 Seconds!#2022PFL2 LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/aimohahHsM — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

Brendan Loughnane def. Ryoji Kudo

Ryoji Kudo DROPS Brendan early in the 1st round!#2022PFL2 LIVE on ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/KJyNT7cJGU — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

Doctor comes in after accidental clash of heads. This one is getting stopped.#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/E2oMMImHQL — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

.@BrendanMMA gets the technical decision W and 3 points in the Featherweight standings!#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/dtmwDRcW92 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

Chris Wade def. Lance Palmer

.@CWadeMMA gets the W over the 2x PFL Featherweight World Champion Lance Palmer! #2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/hchzkglkcL — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

Bruno Cappelozza def. Stuart Austin

Bruno lands a shot and drops Stuart in the 1st#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/eWpMqIIHM7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

6 Points and the 1st round finish for Bruno Cappelozza!#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/HcBajmTR8W — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022

PFL 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9:00 PM ET)

Bruno Cappelozza def. Stuart Austin via TKO (punches): R1 4:24

Chris Wade def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision: (30-27×2, 29-28)

Brendan Loughnane def. Ryoji Kudo via technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones via knockout: R1, 0:25

Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale via TKO (punches): R1, 3:20

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET]