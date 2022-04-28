PFL 2: Cappelozza vs. Austin Takes Place Tonight On ESPN2

PFL‘s heavyweights and featherweights will take center stage for their season debut tonight at PFL 2, and MMA News will bring you the highlights!

Tonight, PFL 2 takes place from the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main event will see heavyweights Stuart Austin and last year’s championship winner Bruno Cappelozza battling it out.

In the co-main event, featherweights Lance Palmer and Chris Wade will look to get their 2022 seasons off on the right foot.

Tonight’s preliminary card will be available to watch on ESPN+, with the main card available on ESPN2.

You can find the full card for tonight’s event below! Also, you can learn more about the PFL, its active roster, and its unique points system here.

PFL 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin

Featherweight: Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Heavyweight: Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Heavyweight: Denis Golstov vs. Cody Goodale

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET]