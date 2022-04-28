Thursday, April 28, 2022
HomeNewsPFL News

PFL 2: Cappelozza vs. Austin Takes Place Tonight On ESPN2

By Clyde Aidoo
PFL 2 Poster
PFL 2

PFL‘s heavyweights and featherweights will take center stage for their season debut tonight at PFL 2, and MMA News will bring you the highlights!

Tonight, PFL 2 takes place from the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main event will see heavyweights Stuart Austin and last year’s championship winner Bruno Cappelozza battling it out.

In the co-main event, featherweights Lance Palmer and Chris Wade will look to get their 2022 seasons off on the right foot.

Tonight’s preliminary card will be available to watch on ESPN+, with the main card available on ESPN2.

You can find the full card for tonight’s event below! Also, you can learn more about the PFL, its active roster, and its unique points system here.

PFL 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9:00 PM ET)

  • Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin
  • Featherweight: Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
  • Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
  • Heavyweight: Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones 
  • Heavyweight: Denis Golstov vs. Cody Goodale

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET]

  • Heavyweight: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
  • Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak
  • Heavyweight: Adam Keresh vs. Klidson Abreu
  • Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon
  • Featherweight: Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi
Related Articles
Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.