PFL 2: Cappelozza vs. Austin Takes Place Tonight On ESPN2

PFL‘s heavyweights and featherweights will take center stage for their season debut tonight at PFL 2, and MMA News will bring you the highlights!
Tonight, PFL 2 takes place from the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. The main event will see heavyweights Stuart Austin and last year’s championship winner Bruno Cappelozza battling it out.
In the co-main event, featherweights Lance Palmer and Chris Wade will look to get their 2022 seasons off on the right foot.
Tonight’s preliminary card will be available to watch on ESPN+, with the main card available on ESPN2.
You can find the full card for tonight’s event below! Also, you can learn more about the PFL, its active roster, and its unique points system here.
PFL 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9:00 PM ET)
- Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin
- Featherweight: Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
- Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
- Heavyweight: Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones
- Heavyweight: Denis Golstov vs. Cody Goodale
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 PM ET]
- Heavyweight: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
- Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak
- Heavyweight: Adam Keresh vs. Klidson Abreu
- Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon
- Featherweight: Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi