Adesanya Recounts Time He Thought Of Robbing A Corner Store

Before the UFC fame and glory, Israel Adesanya experienced tough times and financial struggles.

Adesanya has seen a lot of success within the UFC. Outside of remaining undefeated at middleweight, earlier this year, he signed a multi-fight contract with the promotion that reportedly comes with a lot of money attached.

Israel Adesanya holding his championship belt, Photo Credit: Abhai Singh Tanwar

Sure, the big checks are lining his pockets now, and likely for years to come, but life was not always luxurious for the Nigerian-born fighter.

Before his initial deal with the UFC, Adesanya was fighting in lesser-known promotions. And during that time he recalls having only $300 in his bank account.

If not for the support of his family and his determination for a better future, he likely would have resorted to crime.

“I remember just looking at this corner store and I was like, ‘I wish I could go in there and be like, ‘Look, just give me the money you have, I don’t want to hurt you, just give me.”

He pondered the thought for only a small moment, but it gave him a lot of clarity into the lives of others. Some people are not lucky enough to have that split-second thought and allow it to be just that—a thought.

“It was a fleeting thought and that made me empathize with people, this is why some of them do it. They just have no other choice.” (h/t Talk Sport)

During hard times, Adesanya’s family was always there to help him. And good karma has set him up to one day be able to return the favor should times get hard for them.

After defeating Robert Whittaker in his 4th title defense, Adesanya is on the lookout for the next contender.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, Photo Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Image

A couple of fighters called out the champion such as Colby Covington and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya is already starting to lap competitors in the division and has already expressed his interest in facing someone new. Jared Cannonier is currently expected to be his next opponent later this year.

