Adesanya Says Usman Is The Best Pound-For-Pounder Fighter In MMA

Israel Adesanya believes Kamaru Usman is the clear pound-for-pound best in MMA.

Usman is the current welterweight champion and is undefeated in the UFC, including defending his title five times. He has beaten most opponents rather easily and has improved his striking, which has made him more dangerous.

With that, Adesanya says that it is Usman’s activity and success rate that puts him at #1 in the P4P discussions.

“He’s the best fight fighter right now,” Adesanya said in a recent episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast (via MiddleEasy). “He’s lapping the division. He’s doing it at 170, I’m doing it at 185. I’ll put him up there. He’s probably the best fighter active right now. I’ll give it to him.”

Getty Images

Kamaru Usman had three title defenses in 2021 which is a lot for champions. However, he did suffer a hand injury but will likely return in the summer against Leon Edwards. If Usman wins that, perhaps he faces Khamzat Chimaev after Borz’s victory over Gilbert Burns last Saturday night at UFC 273.

After last weekend’s victory at UFC 273, Alexander Volkanovski surpassed Adesanya for the #2 spot and inspired some new debates about the pound-for-pound rankings when he dominated “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the main event. The featherweight champion is yet to lose in the UFC.

Usman is 15-0 in the UFC, including winning The Ultimate Fighter, which got him into the promotion. He last fought back in November in a decision win over Colby Covington to improve to 2-0 over his rival. The win kept him as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

#3-ranked P4P fighter Israel Adesanya last competed at UFC 271 in a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker. Like his good friend Usman, this made Adesanya 2-0 over arguably his toughest rival.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya that Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best?