Alex Oliveira Parts Ways With The UFC After Lengthy Tenure

MMA veteran Alex Oliveira has parted ways with the UFC following a seven-year run in the promotion.

MMA Junkie was the first to report the news of the UFC opting not to sign Oliveira to a new contract.

Oliveira had been on a four-fight losing streak, with his most recent defeat coming against Kevin Holland at UFC 272. Before that, he suffered losses to upstart welterweights Niko Price, Randy Brown, and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Oliveira’s last wins came against Peter Sobotta and Max Griffin in 2020. He also made some history in his fight with Yancy Medeiros at UFC 218, with each fighter earning two knockdowns for the first time in UFC history.

Oliveira made his promotional debut against Gilbert Burns in March 2015, losing via third-round armbar. He would go on to win three straight before suffering a first-round submission to Donald Cerrone.

The 34-year-old traded wins and losses going forward in the Octagon, with some of his most impressive performances coming against former title challenger Carlos Condit and Tim Means.

According to MMA Junkie, Oliveira still wants to continue competing in MMA and is a free agent for the first time in years.

What is your favorite memory from Alex Oliveira’s time in the UFC?