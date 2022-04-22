Aljamain Sterling Weighs In On UFC Fighter Pay Controversy

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling agrees with the notion that fighters should be paid more than what the UFC offers.

Sterling is fresh off his UFC 273 win over Petr Yan for the unified bantamweight title, a little over a year after their first matchup ended controversially. The win also earned him a spot on the UFC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings.

Fighters from around the sport have criticized the UFC for how they do business, including heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Sterling has never been afraid to speak his mind but has been relatively quiet when it comes to the fighter pay debate.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sterling made his feelings apparent when it comes to how UFC fighters should be compensated.

“It’s just the business aspect. They want to pay us less, we always want to get paid more,” Sterling said. “And we all rightfully think that there’s more money that could be divvied out to the fighters because of how much money they clear.

“It’s a public company, so we get to see those numbers. You mean to tell me if you gave us an extra 5% that’s gonna kill you guys? …an extra 5% of upwards of 900 million? I don’t know the exact number, upwards of over 800 million dollars? …I think you guys will survive. I think that’s the best way I could put that. It’s not being greedy.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

UFC President Dana White has bashed those who believe that his promotion doesn’t compensate its roster fairly. He’s suggested that fighters disclose their fight purses to provide clarity to the issue.

Sterling is expected to return to the Octagon later this year, potentially against former champion TJ Dillashaw. In light of his recent comments, he may demand a bigger payday after his recent win over Yan.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling?