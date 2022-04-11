Aljamain Sterling Wants His Haters To Submit An Apology After UFC 273

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is letting his haters hear it following his win over Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Sterling went toe-to-toe with his biggest rival in the UFC 273 co-headliner. It was a competitive fight from start to finish, with Sterling earning a split-decision victory on the scorecards.

However, Sterling aimed to do more than just win a fight this past weekend. He wanted to silence his haters who have berated him since he earned the belt controversially at UFC 259 in his first matchup with Yan.

In a post-fight Instagram post, Sterling gave out an assignment to those who doubted he would defeat Yan at UFC 273.

“I’m going to need y’all to fill this out and hand it in to me by the end of the work day,” Sterling said.

Sterling earned the belt via a Yan disqualification following an illegal knee late in their fight at UFC 259. It was a long road back to the Octagon for Sterling after undergoing neck surgery that forced him to pull out of the scheduled rematch at UFC 267.

Before the saga with Yan, Sterling won five straight over the likes of Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz, and Jimmie Rivera. His last loss came against former title challenger Marlon Moraes in Dec. 2017.

UFC President Dana White seems keen on making former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw the next opponent for Sterling. While he’s put his rivalry with Yan on the backburner, for now, he’ll likely still have his fair share of naysayers going forward.

How did you score Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 at UFC 273?