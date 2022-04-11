Aljamain Sterling Responds To Henry Cejudo’s Teased UFC Comeback

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is open to a matchup with the retired Henry Cejudo if he opts to return to the Octagon.

Sterling squeaked out a split decision win over Petr Yan in the UFC 273 co-main event. After their first fight at UFC 259 ended controversially, Sterling defeated Yan on the judges’ scorecards to cement himself as the UFC bantamweight champion.

In a recent tweet following UFC 273, Cejudo alluded to a potential comeback to fight Sterling.

I’m getting back in the pool! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

After getting word of Cejudo’s tweet, Sterling responded and seemed open to the idea of a matchup with Cejudo down the line.

“I would love that,” Sterling said during his UFC 273 post-fight press conference. “Henry is a tough competitor, he’s a gamer. When the tough gets going, he has that grit. He’ll bite down on his mouthpiece and he’ll throw some leather. And I feel like that would be the toughest matchup for me ‘cause he’s actually a really good wrestler, so we’d have to figure it out on the feet, and I think my length would be a prob for him ‘cause I could spam those front kicks up the middle all night.

After two years of retirement, Henry Cejudo will re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool Monday, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi.



Per the UFC's anti-doping policy, fighters re-entering the pool are typically tested for six months before being eligible to compete. pic.twitter.com/L0X1UXBRaD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 11, 2022

“But if the muppet wants to come back and Triple C wants to get demoted to Double C, we can do that. So Henry Cejudo, get back in that [USADA] pool and we can talk.”

Sterling and Cejudo have gone at it on social media in the past. Cejudo retired following his bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Cejudo has long teased a UFC comeback and most recently offered to step up to face Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt. The UFC ended up booking Volkanovski against Chan Sung Jung, who he dismantled in the UFC 273 headliner.

UFC President Dana White has alluded to TJ Dillashaw being Sterling’s next bantamweight title defense, and it appears that a matchup with Cejudo may not be on the table next. However, both the former and current bantamweight champions seem game for a fight if Cejudo ends up following through on his comeback plans.

