Sterling Drops “MMA Rule Book For Dummies,” Gives Free Demonstration

UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling is bringing everything he needs to Jacksonville, FL ahead of UFC 273.

Sterling will face interim champion Petr Yan in a title rematch over a year in the making after their first fight ended in controversy at UFC 259. Late in the fight, Yan landed an illegal knee to a grounded Sterling and was given a loss via disqualification.

Sterling and Yan have had their fair share of banter in the lead-up to their highly-anticipated rematch. Sterling posted to Twitter to reveal a makeshift MMA rulebook ahead of their UFC 273 clash.

Almost go time! Getting all my essentials packed! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/zj4ZwVhYL4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 3, 2022

“Almost go time!” Sterling said. “Getting all my essentials packed!”

But Sterling wasn’t done with his social media barrage on Yan. He followed up his original tweet with a clip showing him “teaching” his teammates about illegal moves to a downed opponent, an obvious jab at Yan.

Going over some Fight IQ with the team….. ya know so that they never lose their belt.

The best seller, MMA Rule Book For Dummies, by yours truly is available worldwide. Even in Russia and Thailand. #justsaying

Tag a friend or a 🤡 who needs this book! pic.twitter.com/o3Y0tuvw4s — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 3, 2022

“Going over some Fight IQ with the team…..” Sterling said. “Ya know so that they never lose their belt. The best seller, MMA Rule Book For Dummies, by yours truly is available worldwide. Even in Russia and Thailand. Tag a friend or a [clown] who needs this book!”

Sterling has accused Yan of intentionally cheating in their first fight. The illegal knee was deemed intentional, which brought the fight to a screeching halt and with Sterling earning the belt via disqualification.

As UFC 273 fight week heats up, fans can expect plenty of entertaining mental warfare between the two top 135-pounders ahead of fight night.

What is your prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2?