Amanda Lemos Promises Brazilian Showcase At UFC Vegas 52

Amanda Lemos is looking to put on a show tonight as she headlines her first UFC event against Jéssica Andrade.

Lemos is the current 10th-ranked strawweight and is undefeated in the weight class after having her UFC debut at bantamweight. Yet, she’s set for the toughest test of her career as she will face former champ Jéssica Andrade in the main event of UFC Vegas 52.

According to Lemos, she is well aware that Andrade poses a threat but she is excited about the challenge. Lemos also believes it will be a very fun fight for the fans as she knows Brazilians always bring it.

“We’re both Brazilians. We’re gonna put on a good fight, and I think it’s gonna be a good show… First of all, Brazilian fans are the best in the world, no doubt,” Lemos said at media day. “Do we want to fight each other? No, perhaps. But then, what it means is that we’ve reached the top. It’s a great thing. The fact that we’re there fighting each other, that means that both of us are at the top of our category. It’s inevitable, at the end of the day.

“We’re gonna put on a show and it just speaks to the fact that we’re always going to fight the fight that we’ve always fought,” Lemos continued. “And that Brazilians are just—a lot of us, Brazilian women, have reached the pinnacle of this. We’re gonna fight each other anyway at the top of the category, so that’s a great thing.”

Amanda Lemos is coming off a split-decision win over Angela Hill back in December to become a top-10 strawweight. Prior to that, she TKO’d Monsterrat Ruiz in 35 seconds after also getting a TKO win over Liva Renato Souza in the first round. In her UFC career, the Brazilian also beat Mizuki Inoue by decision and submitted Miranda Granger after losing to Leslie Smith at bantamweight in her promotional debut.

How do you think Amanda Lemos will do against Jéssica Andrade tonight at UFC Vegas 52?