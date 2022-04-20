Former Boxing Champion Amir Khan Robbed At Gunpoint

On April 18, Amir Kahn was robbed at gunpoint for his luxury custom watch while walking with his wife.

According to the boxing star, on Monday night he was approached by two masked men as he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, were crossing a London street. One of the men pointed a gun at Khan’s head and demanded his watch.

After the Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph watch was taken, the two men fled and drove away. Following the armed robbery, the local authorities were called at approximately 9 pm.

Police arrived momentarily at the scene on High Road in Leyton, East London, and searched the area. No arrests were made, but Metropolitan police have opened an investigation and are following inquiries.

The boxer shared chilling details of the traumatic event on multiple social media platforms.

Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022

Supposedly, Khan knows who may have planned the robbery and has notified the authorities. His wife has posted photos of the watch and its serial number to help track it down.

Khan and his wife feared for their lives on Monday night. Thankfully, both were unharmed and were able to return to their children.

Amir Khan with his wife and their children, via Instagram

In addition to winning multiple boxing championships, Khan is a fight promoter and philanthropist. He became Britain’s youngest boxing Olympic medalist when he won Silver in the 2004 Olympics at age 17.

Khan’s last fight ended in defeat as he suffered a TKO in round 6 against Kell Brook in February.

