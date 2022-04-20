Russia-Ukraine War: MMA Champ Shares Harrowing Details Of Fighting

Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov continues to fight in Ukraine during the war in Europe.

The welterweight champion was set to fight against Michael Page next month for his first title defense. However, that was put behind the Ukrainian-born fighter in the heat of the European conflict.

Amosov has put his title defense on hold to fight for his home country. He joined up with his wife and son and friends and family, to protect them and help defend against the invasion.

Yaroslav Amosov, via Instagram

Earlier in the month, he recovered his championship belt in the wreckage of the bombings. And recently Amosov has revealed some dark details of his experience, so far.

“Our enemies came to Ukraine with weapons and made chaos,” Amosov said. “Me and my friends decided to help defend our country, our city, and we joined the territorial defense of our city Irpin. Russian soldiers bombed houses, killed civilians, raped women. They killed people in cars. People just wanted to leave the occupied territory. They just wanted to live. Many people were sitting in basements for more than a month. When Irpin was liberated, they were given a piece of bread. They wept and gave thanks. They sat without water, without light. They were afraid that someone would come in, and they would be shot.”

“Dynamo” has made it clear that until the war is over, he will remain in Ukraine. And according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there is much to do before they will see the end.

Yaroslav Amosov holding up his championship belt with Ukraine soldiers.

But despite the conflict in Europe gaining momentum, Amosov is hopeful for a better future when Ukraine will be peaceful once again.

“They made a fight for the interim title. It doesn’t matter to me. I will wait for the war to end and defend my title. I hope we will be able to return to our homes homes, (and) there will be peace on our land. The sun will shine, we will smile, and everything will be fine.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Currently, Amosov is undefeated in his 26 fights as a professional fighter. He gained the Bellator welterweight championship in 2019 and will have his first title defense whenever he returns.

What is your reaction to Yaroslav Amosov’s chilling war details?