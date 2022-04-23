Andrade: Main Event Call-Up Proves I’m Doing Something Right

Jéssica Andrade is confident that headlining UFC Vegas 52 is proof her presence has made a statement within the promotion.

As a former UFC strawweight champion, Andrade knows what it takes to claim gold. Her outstanding performances in the Octagon have made fans consider her one of the best women in MMA to ever do it.

Jessica Andrade, via Getty

At 22 wins and 9 losses, her fight record isn’t perfect, but her résumé is one of the most impressive. Now headlining her third UFC event, Andrade expressed in a pre-fight interview that she feels her hard work is definitely being noticed by the promotion:

“I think it’s a lot about an answer for how our work is being done. For me to be called for a main event, I think it means that I’m doing something right. The work that I’m putting out is being noticed by the UFC and they’re trusting me to close the show. And to have two Brazilian women fighting in the main event is also huge.”

And the #1 flyweight has much to be proud of. Andrade has proven she will back down to no one and has fought against some of the women’s division’s toughest competitors.

Andrade showed absolutely no fear in the face of pound-for-pound queen Valentina Schevchenko or former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

One of her most notable victories was back in 2019 when she defeated Rose Namajunas for the strawweight belt. That slam KO was felt around the world, and those who didn’t know about the “Bate Estaca” became fully aware at that moment.

Jessica Andrade slams Rose Namajunas at UFC 237, via CBS Sports

And tonight, Andrade plans to put on another noteworthy performance to signify the special kind of fighter she is.

“I think it’s a great statement to the work that we’re putting to the UFC, and you can be sure that I’m there to prove (to) Dana White. If he chose me to do the main event, it’s because I have something special. I’m gonna be there to prove that to him, to the fans, and to everybody that’s watching.”

Since her defeat to Shevchenko last year, Andrade returned to the winner’s circle after beating Cynthia Cavillo at UFC 266. Ending Amanda Lemos’s 5-fight undefeated streak after seven months out of the Octagon would most certainly make another major statement.

What are your thoughts on Jéssica Andrade’s comments about being called for a UFC main event?